Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $968,000 Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

