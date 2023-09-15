Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.16 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

