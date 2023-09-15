Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after buying an additional 888,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 661,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,330,000 after purchasing an additional 620,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

