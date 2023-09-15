Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

