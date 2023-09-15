Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

