Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

