Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 155 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

