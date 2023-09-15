Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 2,058 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

