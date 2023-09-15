Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 7,250 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

