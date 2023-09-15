Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.