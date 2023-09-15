Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.92. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.