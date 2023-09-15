Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.11 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.77.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.26. 2,545,866 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842,939. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

