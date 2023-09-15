Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $142,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,265 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.64. 1,136,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,466,981. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

