Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,692,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $395,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,463 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 150,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,858. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.