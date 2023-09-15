Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $308,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,785. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

