Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.79. 1,206,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.30 and its 200-day moving average is $242.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.