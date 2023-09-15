Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 120 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.52. 236,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $194.05 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

