Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 840 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

PRU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. 438,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.