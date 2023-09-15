Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 955 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.