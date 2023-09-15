Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $214,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,159,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

