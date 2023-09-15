Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

CVS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. 1,402,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,960. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

