Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Reduced by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Infosys were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 196,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

