InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Up 64.4% in August

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

INM stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Featured Articles

