InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

IHT opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $851.36 per share, with a total value of $532,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $55,705,336.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $947.75 per share, with a total value of $473,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,984,045.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,359 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

