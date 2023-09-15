InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.