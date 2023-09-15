Insider Buying: Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Insider Purchases 41,666 Shares of Stock

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) insider Karen Robbins acquired 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.20 ($32,257.55).
Karen Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 11th, Karen Robbins acquired 33,333 shares of Abacus Storage King stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,999.60 ($25,806.19).
Abacus Storage King Stock Performance
