Insider Buying: AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Acquires C$38,750.00 in Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry acquired 250,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$38,750.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVE:ABZ opened at C$0.16 on Friday. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

