Insider Buying: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Purchases $99,500.00 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 159.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,882,000 after buying an additional 5,935,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 2,913,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after buying an additional 2,064,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 141.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,952,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 3,233,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

