Insider Buying: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Insider Purchases 11,834 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Nell Fitzgerald acquired 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,414. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Codexis Stock Down 0.5 %

Codexis stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

