Insider Buying: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Acquires A$134,560.00 in Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Kitty Chung acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$23.20 ($14.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,560.00 ($86,812.90).
Goodman Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goodman Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.