Insider Buying: Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Senior Officer Acquires C$12,880.00 in Stock

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams bought 161,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$12,880.00.
Honey Badger Silver Price Performance
Shares of TUF stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.15. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.34.
About Honey Badger Silver
