Insider Buying: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Buys 41,140 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 41,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI opened at $1.30 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

