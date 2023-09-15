Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,339,595.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE WMS opened at $123.22 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,937,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

