Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

