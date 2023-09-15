Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $206,398.12 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 57,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $206,398.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $220,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, September 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 9,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $33,888.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 15,613 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $50,273.86.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $634,564.48.

On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $3.22 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

