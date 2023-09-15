Insider Selling: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $54,861.18 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $54,861.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,988.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agnes Catherine Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 359 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $6,375.84.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.14. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

