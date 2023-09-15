Insider Selling: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Sells $267,821.40 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 41,140 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $267,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTOS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

