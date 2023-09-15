Insider Selling: Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

TSE FCU opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 22.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

