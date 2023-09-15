Insider Selling: Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00.

Shares of TSE:HWX opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.60. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.03 and a twelve month high of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Headwater Exploration last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$118.97 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 37.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.8488784 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWX. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.



Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

