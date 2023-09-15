Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $75,780.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $619,360.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $668,240.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.13 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.