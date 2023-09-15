Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $75,780.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2023

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPELGet Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $619,360.00.
  • On Monday, August 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $668,240.00.
  • On Monday, August 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.13 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPELGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.