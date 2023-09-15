Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.88. 57,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 64,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBD. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Articles

