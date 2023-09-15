Inspired (LON:INSE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Inspired Price Performance

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.07) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Inspired has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £85.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,125.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Inspired alerts:

Inspired Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.14. Inspired’s payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.