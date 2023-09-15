IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Down 0.4%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 242.80 ($3.04). 287,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 404,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.80 ($3.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £817.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,085.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.77.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

