Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

