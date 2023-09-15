Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $12,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

