InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $316,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 18.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after buying an additional 765,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Aptiv by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,278,000 after buying an additional 487,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

