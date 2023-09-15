InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 180 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,159,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 58,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

