InTrack Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.