Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 701,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,547.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 634,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,407,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PXH stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.