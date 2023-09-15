Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 453,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 342,022 shares.The stock last traded at $31.06 and had previously closed at $31.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

