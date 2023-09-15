Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 170,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 195,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.